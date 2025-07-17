Shockwaves as Justice Department Fires Maurene Comey: A Tale of Power and Politics

Maurene Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, has been dismissed by the U.S. Justice Department, according to sources on Wednesday.

Comey, a former assistant U.S. attorney, played pivotal roles in prosecuting cases against Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Although the Justice Department has not commented on the firing, it has been part of a broader trend affecting those connected to investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

This development has attracted attention due to the ongoing controversies surrounding cases of alleged political pressures and dismissals within the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)