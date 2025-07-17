Turmoil in Gopalganj: Rally Turns Deadly

Gopalganj, the hometown of Bangladesh's founding leader, was thrust into chaos as at least 14 arrests followed violent clashes that left four people dead. A rally by the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) turned into a deadly skirmish on Wednesday, drawing in hundreds of supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and invoking severe police action.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, the arrests were facilitated by joint forces, with ongoing investigations underway. In anticipation of further unrest, additional paramilitary troops have been deployed, and a curfew has been enforced to bring the situation under control. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's office has vowed that those responsible for the violence will face justice.

The rally, linked to the Students against Discrimination movement, witnessed protesters armed with sticks and bricks in confrontation with police and security forces. Despite the tumult, and with a damaged infrastructure, the NCP proceeded with its gathering, spearheaded by convenor Nahid Islam, who promised retribution if the authorities failed to deliver. This unrest reflects ongoing tensions, underscored by the exile of Sheikh Hasina after student-led protests in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)