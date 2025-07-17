Left Menu

Historic Shift: Ukraine Appoints First New Prime Minister During Wartime

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's economy minister and key negotiator, is now prime minister. Appointed amid a Cabinet reshuffle by President Zelenskyy, this move aims to invigorate the nation and bolster weapon production during Russia's invasion. Despite the change, reliance remains on effective officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has appointed Yuliia Svyrydenko, the nation's economy minister and pivotal negotiator in a mineral deal with the United States, as its new prime minister. She steps into this prominent role, becoming the country's first prime minister since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent Cabinet reshuffle places Svyrydenko and other officials in new positions as part of a strategic effort to revitalize a nation wearied by ongoing conflict and to increase domestic weapons manufacturing in light of Russia's relentless invasion.

Despite these changes, Zelenskyy's administration continues to depend heavily on officials who have demonstrated competency and allegiance since the beginning of the war, now entering its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

