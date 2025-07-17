UK Plans Youth Voting Makeover

The British government has announced a significant reform to extend voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds across all UK elections, aiming to align with existing practices in Scotland and Wales. This move is part of a larger strategy to revamp the democratic process and break down participation barriers.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing democratic engagement, noting that the 2024 general election saw a historic low turnout of 59.7%. Research indicates that lowering the voting age could increase participation rates among younger demographics.

In addition to voting age adjustments, the government proposes broader voter ID options and stricter regulations on political donations to curb foreign influence. These measures reflect a comprehensive approach to ensuring the integrity and inclusivity of UK elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)