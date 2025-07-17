Left Menu

Kerala HC Stalls Proceedings Against CM Vijayan on Outreach Programme Violence

The Kerala High Court has paused proceedings on a complaint aimed at prosecuting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The complaint was linked to violent incidents during the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme. The magisterial court had initially identified a prima facie case pending the Governor's sanction. Vijayan's plea contends no endorsement of violence happened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:29 IST
The Kerala High Court has put a temporary halt on proceedings associated with a complaint calling for the prosecution of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The complaint ties Vijayan to incidents of violence that reportedly occurred during the 2023 'Nava Kerala Sadas' state outreach program.

Justice V G Arun granted a three-month stay on proceedings following a request from Vijayan, who aims to dismiss both the complaint and a July 3 magisterial court order. The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate previously noted the existence of a prima facie case, referencing the need for the Governor's approval to proceed with prosecution against the CM.

The proceedings follow a complaint from Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas. The issue stems from a speech by Vijayan and alleged related violence. However, FIRs filed failed to implicate Vijayan directly, prompting the CM's request to quash the case due to a lack of substantive evidence connecting him to the events.

