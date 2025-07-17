Left Menu

Trump Administration Accused of Concealing Epstein Case Details, Poll Reveals

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that most Americans believe the Trump administration is withholding information related to Jeffrey Epstein's case. The lack of transparency has sparked outrage among Trump's base, exacerbating internal tensions. Despite allegations, Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:30 IST
Epstein

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed that a majority of Americans suspect the Trump administration of obscuring details about Jeffrey Epstein's case. The poll results show that 69% believe information is being concealed compared to just 6% who disagreed, indicating widespread skepticism.

The handling of this case has drawn criticism from Trump's political base, who were disappointed by the administration's decision to withhold documents promised to potentially reveal Epstein's clientele. This has led to increasing unrest among Trump's supporters, with close to two-thirds of Republicans believing that key details are being hidden.

The controversy has also brought to light internal conflicts within Trump's coalition, challenging his control over his political narrative. Trump's past association with Epstein and allegations regarding his presence on Epstein's plane have fueled further scrutiny, though Trump denies all claims.

