Left Menu

Call for Accountability: Owaisi Demands Resignation of J-K LG Post Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called for the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the Pahalgam terror attack. He plans to question the Modi government on the security failure in the upcoming parliamentary session, calling for accountability in the tragic incident that left 26 dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST
Call for Accountability: Owaisi Demands Resignation of J-K LG Post Pahalgam Attack
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the latter's admission of security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Owaisi announced his intention to seek answers from the Modi government during the upcoming parliamentary session regarding the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives near Pahalgam. As part of a delegation, Owaisi recently visited multiple countries to promote India's anti-terror efforts.

With the LG accepting responsibility for the intelligence failure, Owaisi stressed the need for accountability, questioning the lack of security and the response from authorities in the wake of such a brutal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025