Call for Accountability: Owaisi Demands Resignation of J-K LG Post Pahalgam Attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the latter's admission of security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Owaisi announced his intention to seek answers from the Modi government during the upcoming parliamentary session regarding the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives near Pahalgam. As part of a delegation, Owaisi recently visited multiple countries to promote India's anti-terror efforts.

With the LG accepting responsibility for the intelligence failure, Owaisi stressed the need for accountability, questioning the lack of security and the response from authorities in the wake of such a brutal incident.

