Global Currencies Sway As Trump Hints at Changes, Japanese Elections Loom

The dollar gained strength against major currencies on Thursday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential dismissal.

Investors are concerned about the effects of Powell's removal on the U.S. financial system, impacting currency and market dynamics globally.

Simultaneously, Japan's upcoming pivotal election and the failure to achieve a trade deal with the U.S. continue to exert pressure on the yen, reflecting broader geopolitical uncertainties affecting global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)