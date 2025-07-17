Left Menu

Global Currencies Sway As Trump Hints at Changes, Japanese Elections Loom

The dollar strengthened against major currencies amid Trump's ambiguous stance on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's role and consequential Japanese elections that pressure the yen. Despite President Trump's assurance, markets fret over the potential dismissal of Powell, which could undermine U.S. financial system trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:48 IST
Global Currencies Sway As Trump Hints at Changes, Japanese Elections Loom
The dollar gained strength against major currencies on Thursday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential dismissal.

Investors are concerned about the effects of Powell's removal on the U.S. financial system, impacting currency and market dynamics globally.

Simultaneously, Japan's upcoming pivotal election and the failure to achieve a trade deal with the U.S. continue to exert pressure on the yen, reflecting broader geopolitical uncertainties affecting global markets.

