Unrest in Gopalganj: A Turbulent Clash of Politics

Amid tense political unrest, military forces, paramilitary units, and riot police patrolled the streets of Gopalganj on Thursday. The move came in response to violent clashes linked to a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally, resulting in four fatalities and numerous arrests.

Authorities imposed a 22-hour curfew in the hometown of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Armored personnel and military forces with red flags maintained order, ensuring businesses remained shut and transport ceased after the violence. Police reported detaining fourteen individuals related to the clash without filing charges yet.

The unrest is rooted in opposition to the Awami League, with protestors accusing them of terrorism and fascism. The interim government formed a committee to investigate led by Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani. National and local reactions underscore the region's fraught political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)