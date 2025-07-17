Left Menu

Thackeray Challenges Shinde: A Call for Accountability in Maharashtra's Urban Development

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, challenges Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to a debate on the state's urban development department. He accuses Shinde of betrayal and of failing to address critical issues. Thackeray criticizes Shinde's faction, alleging dishonesty and lack of gratitude towards former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:29 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), has openly challenged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to engage in a one-hour debate focusing on the workings of the state's urban development department. The confrontation unfolded on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, with Thackeray expressing his intent to ask direct questions expecting candid answers from Shinde.

Thackeray criticized the current government, particularly the Shinde-led faction, accusing them of betraying Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister who provided them opportunities within the party. He described their actions as ungrateful and cited a past incident where Shinde's supporters allegedly showed inappropriate conduct. Thackeray expressed his readiness to face repercussions for his protests while calling out Shinde's demeanor as a lack of courage.

Further accusations from Thackeray suggested that Shinde failed to effectively manage his responsibilities as the urban development minister, attributing his rise to external support likely from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thackeray condemned the deputy CM's approach, labeling it deceitful and traitorous in contrast to their party's founding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

