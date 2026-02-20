Council Chaos: Deity Display Sparks Bitter Political Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council descended into chaos following bitter exchanges between opposition members and treasury benches regarding the display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy pictures by YSRCP members. Despite a plea for discussion on the controversial Tirupati laddu and Indapur Dairy matter, the chairman refused, leading to opposition protests.

Finance Minister P Keshav criticized the display of deity images, calling it 'objectionable.' He questioned the dignity and religious respect of the YSRCP members, accusing them of dragging religious symbols into politics. Keshav urged Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to take responsibility for the situation.

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister Naidu of blocking discussions over Indapur Dairy's links with Heritage Foods and contentious ghee supplies to TTD. Naidu defended Heritage, describing it as a professional family business, while opposition uproar forced multiple adjournments in the Council.