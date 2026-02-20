Left Menu

Council Chaos: Deity Display Sparks Bitter Political Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council experienced a heated session when opposition and treasury members clashed over the alleged display of deity images by YSRCP members. The conflict stemmed from rejected pleas for discussing the Tirupati laddu controversy linked to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Heritage Foods.

Updated: 20-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:45 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council descended into chaos following bitter exchanges between opposition members and treasury benches regarding the display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy pictures by YSRCP members. Despite a plea for discussion on the controversial Tirupati laddu and Indapur Dairy matter, the chairman refused, leading to opposition protests.

Finance Minister P Keshav criticized the display of deity images, calling it 'objectionable.' He questioned the dignity and religious respect of the YSRCP members, accusing them of dragging religious symbols into politics. Keshav urged Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to take responsibility for the situation.

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister Naidu of blocking discussions over Indapur Dairy's links with Heritage Foods and contentious ghee supplies to TTD. Naidu defended Heritage, describing it as a professional family business, while opposition uproar forced multiple adjournments in the Council.

