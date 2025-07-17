Tensions Flare in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Incident
A clash erupted between supporters of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar inside Maharashtra's legislative complex. The altercation followed a heated exchange between the two legislators. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has requested a detailed report on the incident and promised appropriate action.
- Country:
- India
A confrontation between supporters of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar resulted in a scuffle at Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. The incident came after a verbal spat between the two lawmakers.
Speaker Rahul Narwekar has asked for a comprehensive report, emphasizing that the dignity of the institution must be preserved. Security personnel detained one individual from each group involved in the fracas.
NCP and BJP leaders expressed concerns about the incident, calling for investigations into the issuance of entry passes and emphasizing the need for security within the legislative complex. Culture minister Ashish Shelar and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray highlighted the necessity for immediate corrective measures.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislature Celebrates CJI Appointment
Ambedkar said judiciary has to work as watchdog, custodian of citizens' rights: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
Babasaheb Ambedkar said we all believe in supremacy of Constitution: CJI Gavai in address to Maharashtra legislature.
MDMK's Durai Vaiko Issues Apology Over Media Scuffle
Maharashtra Legislature congratulates Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on his elevation to the top post.