War of Words: Rahul versus Sarma
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claims that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be jailed for corruption. Sarma retorts by questioning the possibility of Gandhi facing imprisonment first. The exchange heats up political tensions, with Sarma defending his tenure and job creation record amidst allegations.
The political arena in India is heating up as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has boldly claimed that Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will face imprisonment due to corruption. This assertion was made during a gathering of party workers in Chaygaon, near Guwahati, sparking a fiery exchange between the political rivals.
In a firm rebuttal, Sarma questioned the guarantee that Gandhi himself would not be jailed before these accusations come to fruition. Sarma described Gandhi's remarks as unbefitting of a national leader, highlighting the perceived importance Gandhi places on him.
Beyond the corruption accusations, Sarma also countered claims made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about job creation, affirming that his government has surpassed its promise of generating government jobs prior to the 2021 elections, further fueling the political tension.
