Controversial Visit: Rahul Gandhi's Assam Tour Sparks Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday leveled accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his recent visit to the state had spurred encroachers into attacking security forces. Gandhi's alleged encouragement supposedly led to an incident in Goalpara, where police firing resulted in the death of one illegal settler.

The violence occurred at Paikan Reserve Forest following Gandhi's tour. Sarma attributed the incident to the ''disastrous legacy'' of Gandhi's rhetoric, which he claims jeopardized lives and the peace in Assam. During his visit, Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, met party officials and criticized industrialists' land acquisitions nationally.

As tensions escalated, security forces, faced with an aggressive encroacher mob armed with sticks and stones, opened fire in self-defense. The confrontation left one dead and several policemen and forest guards injured. Sarma condemned Gandhi's words as irresponsible, asserting that the people of Assam would neither forget nor forgive the impact of his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)