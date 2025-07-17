Left Menu

Meta's $8 Billion Settlement: Privacy Claims Triggered Legal Standoff

Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, settled a lawsuit seeking $8 billion for privacy violations. Shareholders accused the company of neglecting user data protection, resulting in significant fines. The settlement avoids further testimony from top executives, raising questions about accountability and privacy reforms at Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:12 IST
Meta's $8 Billion Settlement: Privacy Claims Triggered Legal Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms Inc., embroiled in a hefty legal battle, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit demanding $8 billion for alleged privacy violations. A Delaware judge was informed of the agreement on Thursday, which concludes claims against current and former executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Shareholders accused the company's leadership of allowing privacy breaches, prompting regulatory fines. The Federal Trade Commission had already imposed a $5 billion penalty in 2019 following privacy failures. Reactions to the settlement are mixed, with some viewing it as a lost chance for holding top executives publicly accountable.

This settlement sidesteps a courtroom appearance by Zuckerberg, who was slated to testify on Monday. While Meta has invested significantly in user privacy since 2019, experts continue to debate the depth of responsibility and oversight in the company's data practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025