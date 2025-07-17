Left Menu

From Commanders and Presidents to BJP Advocates: A Political Transformation in Assam

Prominent figures from Assam, including a former ULFA commander, a noted lawyer, and an ex-AAP state president, have joined the ruling BJP. The induction, led by state president Dilip Saikia, highlights BJP's appeal across social sectors. Key figures emphasized their dedication to state and national service within the party framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:43 IST
From Commanders and Presidents to BJP Advocates: A Political Transformation in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, a diverse set of influential figures from Assam's societal landscape have aligned with the BJP, strengthening the party's multifaceted appeal. The formal announcement took place at the state headquarters, attended by prominent leaders including state president Dilip Saikia.

Among the new inductees is former ULFA commander Dristi Rajkhowa, a known explosives expert. Rajkhowa, who surrendered in 2020, emphasized his continued commitment to Assam's future, citing threats facing the state and viewing BJP as a pivotal platform for change.

Other notable personalities such as lawyer Manas Sarania and ex-AAP state president Manoj Dhanowar also entered BJP ranks. State president Saikia underscored the BJP's open-door policy for those committed to national and indigenous advancement, inviting new members to contribute to India's transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025