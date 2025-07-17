From Commanders and Presidents to BJP Advocates: A Political Transformation in Assam
Prominent figures from Assam, including a former ULFA commander, a noted lawyer, and an ex-AAP state president, have joined the ruling BJP. The induction, led by state president Dilip Saikia, highlights BJP's appeal across social sectors. Key figures emphasized their dedication to state and national service within the party framework.
In a significant political move, a diverse set of influential figures from Assam's societal landscape have aligned with the BJP, strengthening the party's multifaceted appeal. The formal announcement took place at the state headquarters, attended by prominent leaders including state president Dilip Saikia.
Among the new inductees is former ULFA commander Dristi Rajkhowa, a known explosives expert. Rajkhowa, who surrendered in 2020, emphasized his continued commitment to Assam's future, citing threats facing the state and viewing BJP as a pivotal platform for change.
Other notable personalities such as lawyer Manas Sarania and ex-AAP state president Manoj Dhanowar also entered BJP ranks. State president Saikia underscored the BJP's open-door policy for those committed to national and indigenous advancement, inviting new members to contribute to India's transformative journey.
