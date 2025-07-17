Left Menu

Yogi Government Embraces Tech for Mining Surveillance

The Yogi government plans to enhance mining surveillance with the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS), employing advanced technology like drones, geo-fencing, RFID tags, and Weigh-In-Motion systems. This initiative aims to streamline operations, ensure accuracy, and promote sustainable mining practices across Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is stepping up efforts to combat illegal mining by adopting cutting-edge technologies as part of the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS). The state is leveraging drones, geo-fencing, and RFID technology to monitor mining activities. The latest addition to this toolkit is the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) system, designed to ensure precise monitoring of overloaded vehicles, thus saving time and enhancing accuracy.

The Department of Geology and Mining has implemented various measures to fortify surveillance, including the use of camera-equipped weighbridges and RFID-tagged vehicles to oversee mineral transport. In an extensive network, 57 unmanned IoT and AI-based check gates are operational across 25 districts, all linked to the Directorate's central command for real-time monitoring. The department seeks the Transport Commissioner's collaboration to deploy WIM systems, aiming to eliminate illegal mining and transportation.

The government is also advocating for increased drone usage to facilitate accurate surveying and oversight of mining areas. Proposals have been invited from agencies like UP Electronics, UPDESCO, and Shreetron India Limited. Furthermore, the integration of the Upminemitra portal with the Ministry of Environment's 'Parivesh' portal is underway to ensure transparent and efficient tracking of environmental clearances, facilitating faster regulatory measures. These advancements are expected to restrain illegal mining and foster an organized, eco-friendly approach to the sector.

Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology provides a sophisticated method to measure the weight of moving heavy vehicles, such as mining trucks, via sensors embedded in the road. This system records crucial data like vehicle weight and speed without halting vehicles, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Its application extends to maintaining transport regulations and offering real-time insights for decision-making, thereby curbing overloading, minimizing environmental impact, and reducing costs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

