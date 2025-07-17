Skyfire in Damascus: A Chemical Weapons Dilemma

Israeli airstrikes on Damascus are obstructing Syria's progress in locating and dismantling chemical weapons accumulated during Bashar al-Assad's regime, revealed a government adviser on Thursday. This interference has forced the postponement of a planned visit by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectors.

An urgent OPCW meeting, prompted by Qatar's request, is set for next Tuesday to address the situation in Syria. Qatar's letter underscores the Israeli threats to Syria's obligations toward the chemical weapons watchdog. The strikes, claimed by Israel to protect the Druze minority, targeted the Syrian defence ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The Syrian defence ministry's infrastructure supports OPCW visits crucial for identifying and dismantling chemical weapon remnants, according to adviser Ibrahim Olabi. Since March, inspectors have been visiting new locations for producing and storing these weapons. Syria's interim government has committed to eliminating chemical weaponry as per the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

