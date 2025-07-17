Left Menu

Skyfire in Damascus: A Chemical Weapons Dilemma

Israeli airstrikes in Damascus are hindering Syria’s chemical weapons disarmament, according to Syrian Foreign Ministry adviser Ibrahim Olabi. The attacks have delayed OPCW inspections, prompting an urgent meeting to discuss Syria's compliance with its chemical weapons obligations amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:38 IST
Skyfire in Damascus: A Chemical Weapons Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Damascus are obstructing Syria's progress in locating and dismantling chemical weapons accumulated during Bashar al-Assad's regime, revealed a government adviser on Thursday. This interference has forced the postponement of a planned visit by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectors.

An urgent OPCW meeting, prompted by Qatar's request, is set for next Tuesday to address the situation in Syria. Qatar's letter underscores the Israeli threats to Syria's obligations toward the chemical weapons watchdog. The strikes, claimed by Israel to protect the Druze minority, targeted the Syrian defence ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The Syrian defence ministry's infrastructure supports OPCW visits crucial for identifying and dismantling chemical weapon remnants, according to adviser Ibrahim Olabi. Since March, inspectors have been visiting new locations for producing and storing these weapons. Syria's interim government has committed to eliminating chemical weaponry as per the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025