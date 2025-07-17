U.S. Strikes Hit Iranian Nuclear Targets: Impact Assessed

A recent U.S. assessment reveals that June's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites significantly impacted one of the three targeted facilities, NBC News reported on Thursday. While the Fordow site sustained substantial damage, two other locations were less affected, allowing potential nuclear enrichment to resume soon, according to current officials.

Despite official statements of complete destruction by U.S. President Donald Trump, preliminary findings indicated only short-term setbacks to Iran's nuclear program. However, new intelligence suggests a more severe impact, although the truth remains in dispute. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reported extensive damage at the Fordow site.

The U.S. maintains its strikes targeted a weapons development program, a claim Tehran disputes, asserting its nuclear pursuits serve civilian objectives. As international tensions persist, the full extent of the damage and its implications remain under scrutiny.