BJP Restructures Leadership in Jammu and Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday unveiled a new leadership structure for its Jammu and Kashmir unit, appointing 35 office bearers to key roles. This includes the assignment of eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, and a treasurer in a significant organizational overhaul.

Prominent among the newly appointed vice-presidents are Bharat Bhushan (Bodhi), former ministers Priya Sethi and Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, along with Rajeev Charak, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan, Rashpal Verma, and Shehnaz Ganai. The BJP general secretaries announced are Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Anwar Khan, and Gopal Mahajan.

Additional appointments include Arti Jasrotia, Mudasir Wani, Reema Padha, Dinesh Sharma, Manjeet Razdan, Arun Sharma, Arif Raja, and Pawan Sharma as secretaries. The spokesperson revealed Prabhat Singh Jamwal as the treasurer, Raman Suri as joint treasurer, with Tilak Raj Gupta and Sheel Magotra stepping in as office secretary and joint office secretary, respectively.

