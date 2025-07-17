Left Menu

BJP Restructures Leadership in Jammu and Kashmir

The BJP has announced its new leadership team for the Jammu and Kashmir unit, comprising 35 office bearers. This includes eight vice-presidents and five general secretaries, alongside a treasurer. Notable appointees include Bharat Bhushan, Priya Sethi, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, and more into key organizational roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:17 IST
BJP Restructures Leadership in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday unveiled a new leadership structure for its Jammu and Kashmir unit, appointing 35 office bearers to key roles. This includes the assignment of eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, and a treasurer in a significant organizational overhaul.

Prominent among the newly appointed vice-presidents are Bharat Bhushan (Bodhi), former ministers Priya Sethi and Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, along with Rajeev Charak, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan, Rashpal Verma, and Shehnaz Ganai. The BJP general secretaries announced are Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Anwar Khan, and Gopal Mahajan.

Additional appointments include Arti Jasrotia, Mudasir Wani, Reema Padha, Dinesh Sharma, Manjeet Razdan, Arun Sharma, Arif Raja, and Pawan Sharma as secretaries. The spokesperson revealed Prabhat Singh Jamwal as the treasurer, Raman Suri as joint treasurer, with Tilak Raj Gupta and Sheel Magotra stepping in as office secretary and joint office secretary, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025