Privacy Concerns Emerge as Medicaid Data Shared with ICE

The U.S. health department has provided ICE with access to the personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees to identify illegal immigrants, raising privacy concerns under HIPAA. This initiative is part of President Trump's immigration policies and aims to ensure Medicaid benefits are allocated correctly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has granted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials access to the personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees. The move is intended to aid in identifying immigrants residing in the U.S. illegally, sparking privacy concerns under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

An HHS spokesperson defended the data sharing, stating it falls within the legal authority of sharing data between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The spokesperson emphasized that the measures ensure Medicaid benefits are reserved for eligible individuals.

The arrangement, first reported by the Associated Press, involves sharing data such as home addresses and ethnicities and is the latest step by the health department in support of the Trump administration's strict immigration policies. Concerns about HIPAA compliance and data misuse remain unaddressed by HHS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

