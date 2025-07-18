Genius Act: Paving the Way for Stablecoin Regulation
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Genius Act, creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, and sent it to President Trump for approval. This development boosts the digital asset industry by promising regulatory clarity and consumer protection while reinforcing U.S. leadership in digital finance.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the Genius Act, aimed at establishing regulatory oversight for U.S.-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens, known as stablecoins. With bipartisan support, the bill now awaits President Donald Trump's signature, signaling a major shift in the digital asset landscape.
The bill extends the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's purview over the industry, a move welcomed by crypto markets as shares of related companies rose following the news. Bitcoin traded slightly lower, while ethereum saw gains. The legislation is seen as crucial for fostering regulated innovation in digital currencies.
Industry leaders praised Congress for its action, emphasizing the potential foundations it lays for consumer protection and American competitiveness in the evolving financial ecosystem. The call now is for swift execution by the President to solidify the U.S.'s role in global digital finance standards.
ALSO READ
Govt officials among 34 booked by CBI for manipulation of regulatory framework for medical colleges
Govt officials among 34 booked by CBI for manipulation of regulatory framework for medical colleges
Govt officials among 34 booked by CBI for manipulation of regulatory framework for medical colleges
Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility
Crypto Giants: Little Pepe and Ripple's Leap in the Bitcoin Boom