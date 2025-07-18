Data Sharing Sparks Immigration Privacy Concerns
The U.S. health department has granted ICE access to Medicaid data for 79 million enrollees to track illegal immigrants. This move aligns with President Trump's immigration policies but raises privacy concerns under HIPAA. The data sharing aims to prevent misuse of Medicaid funds for illegal immigrants.
The United States health department has authorized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to access the personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees. This decision aims to aid ICE in locating immigrants potentially living in the country unlawfully.
According to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, the data sharing between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), overseeing ICE, is legally authorized. The move aligns with enforcing Medicaid benefits for those legally eligible.
The Medicaid program, federally and state-funded, offers assistance to low-income individuals. Federal law excludes unauthorized immigrants from Medicaid coverage, yet several states and the District of Columbia extend benefits to eligible children and, in some cases, adults.
