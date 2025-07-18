Data Sharing Sparks Immigration Privacy Concerns

The United States health department has authorized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to access the personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees. This decision aims to aid ICE in locating immigrants potentially living in the country unlawfully.

According to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, the data sharing between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), overseeing ICE, is legally authorized. The move aligns with enforcing Medicaid benefits for those legally eligible.

The Medicaid program, federally and state-funded, offers assistance to low-income individuals. Federal law excludes unauthorized immigrants from Medicaid coverage, yet several states and the District of Columbia extend benefits to eligible children and, in some cases, adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)