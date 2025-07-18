Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Reshapes Federal Worker Classifications

President Trump has signed an executive order initiating a new category for non-career federal employees. These workers are expected to depart when the appointing president's term concludes, as announced by the White House spokesman, Harrison Fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:44 IST
Trump's Executive Order Reshapes Federal Worker Classifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a new category of non-career federal employees, according to the White House.

This classification is tailored for employees who are anticipated to exit their positions alongside the president who appointed them, spokesperson Harrison Fields shared on the social media platform X.

The alteration aims to streamline transitions and retains only those federal workers aligned with the incoming administration's agenda.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025