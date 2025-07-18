Trump's Executive Order Reshapes Federal Worker Classifications
President Trump has signed an executive order initiating a new category for non-career federal employees. These workers are expected to depart when the appointing president's term concludes, as announced by the White House spokesman, Harrison Fields.
In a significant move on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a new category of non-career federal employees, according to the White House.
This classification is tailored for employees who are anticipated to exit their positions alongside the president who appointed them, spokesperson Harrison Fields shared on the social media platform X.
The alteration aims to streamline transitions and retains only those federal workers aligned with the incoming administration's agenda.
