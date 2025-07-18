Tensions Flare in Maharashtra Legislative Corridors: A Call for Order

Maharashtra's political arena witnessed intense scenes as Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant appealed for intervention following a clash between supporters of BJP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLAs inside the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The incident, unprecedented in the state legislature's history, saw a verbal confrontation escalating into a physical scuffle between the groups, drawing the attention of the legislative council.

Amid admonitions for decorum, security personnel intervened to separate the factions as videos of the incident circulated, leading to a call for legislative council chairman Ram Shinde to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)