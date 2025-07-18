Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Maharashtra Legislative Corridors: A Call for Order

Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant has called for action after a clash occurred between supporters of BJP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLAs in Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan. The altercation, starting outside the assembly, escalated into a physical conflict, with shocking footage circulating on social media.

Maharashtra's political arena witnessed intense scenes as Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant appealed for intervention following a clash between supporters of BJP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLAs inside the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The incident, unprecedented in the state legislature's history, saw a verbal confrontation escalating into a physical scuffle between the groups, drawing the attention of the legislative council.

Amid admonitions for decorum, security personnel intervened to separate the factions as videos of the incident circulated, leading to a call for legislative council chairman Ram Shinde to take decisive action.

