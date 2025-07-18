Farooq Abdullah Hails Congress for Statehood Push
Farooq Abdullah congratulates Congress leaders for urging Prime Minister Modi to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He emphasizes it's the right of the people. Meanwhile, he refrains from commenting on the US designating a terror group due to ongoing investigations.
In a significant political gesture, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah extended his congratulations to the Congress party for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter, penned by prominent leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, demands the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Expressing his support, Abdullah highlighted that a crucial meeting on July 19 will further address this issue. The former chief minister strongly stated that the restoration of statehood is the undeniable right of Jammu and Kashmir's people.
Commenting on the US designation of The Resistance Front as a terrorist group, Abdullah urged patience, stating that the ongoing investigation into the Pahalgam attack must be completed before any conclusions are drawn.
