Left Menu

Call for Judicial Probe into Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called for a judicial commission to investigate the Ahmedabad plane crash. He emphasizes the need for a retired Supreme Court judge to lead the probe, with experts from the aviation sector involved, amid concerns over the crash report's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:24 IST
Call for Judicial Probe into Ahmedabad Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged for a judicial commission to be set up to investigate the recent Ahmedabad plane crash. Gehlot insists that the investigation be led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

There is a growing sentiment that pilots are often blamed in such accidents, with questions emerging about why experienced crew would deliberately cut off fuel supply. The call includes involving experts in the inquiry.

Gehlot, with his past experience as the Union civil aviation minister, expressed doubts over the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report on the incident. He noted that discussions around the crash persist globally, with demands for transparency about the tragedy claiming 260 lives.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025