Call for Judicial Probe into Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged for a judicial commission to be set up to investigate the recent Ahmedabad plane crash. Gehlot insists that the investigation be led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

There is a growing sentiment that pilots are often blamed in such accidents, with questions emerging about why experienced crew would deliberately cut off fuel supply. The call includes involving experts in the inquiry.

Gehlot, with his past experience as the Union civil aviation minister, expressed doubts over the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report on the incident. He noted that discussions around the crash persist globally, with demands for transparency about the tragedy claiming 260 lives.