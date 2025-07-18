Trump's Critique of the Fed Intensifies
President Trump criticized Federal Reserve officials, particularly Chair Jerome Powell, stressing the need for lower interest rates. He described Powell as a 'numbskull', blaming the Board for the ongoing financial strain on citizens. Fed officials are scheduled to meet later this month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of the Federal Reserve, singling out Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his demand for lower interest rates.
On Friday, Trump took to social media, labeling Powell a 'numbskull' and accusing him of causing widespread economic harm.
He also cast blame on the entire Fed Board for inaction. This development adds tension ahead of a scheduled Fed meeting later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS: Connecting Society Beyond Political Criticism
Union Minister Defends Law and Order in Bihar Amidst Opposition Criticism
Kangana Ranaut Rebuts Congress Criticism Over Mandi Disasters
BRICS Push for Reformed Multilateralism Amid U.S. Criticism
Kangana Ranaut's Response to Mandi Crisis Amid Criticism