Left Menu

Trump's Critique of the Fed Intensifies

President Trump criticized Federal Reserve officials, particularly Chair Jerome Powell, stressing the need for lower interest rates. He described Powell as a 'numbskull', blaming the Board for the ongoing financial strain on citizens. Fed officials are scheduled to meet later this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:25 IST
Trump's Critique of the Fed Intensifies
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of the Federal Reserve, singling out Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his demand for lower interest rates.

On Friday, Trump took to social media, labeling Powell a 'numbskull' and accusing him of causing widespread economic harm.

He also cast blame on the entire Fed Board for inaction. This development adds tension ahead of a scheduled Fed meeting later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025