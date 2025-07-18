Opposition Demands Non-Negotiable Debate on Key Security Issues

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday reinforced the opposition's stand for an extensive parliamentary discussion on urgent security and political issues, labeling these sessions as 'non-negotiable.' The topics on the table include the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, President Trump's assertions, and China's influence.

Ramesh criticized the government for its lack of consensus-building, advocating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address these issues directly in Parliament. He underscored the unity of the INDIA bloc, which is pressing for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Amidst claims of impending 'votebandi' to disenfranchise marginalized groups, Ramesh accused the Election Commission of acting as an extension of the ruling party. The Congress leader called for urgent legislation on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, as proposed by opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)