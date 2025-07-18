Brazil's Bolsonaro Under Scrutiny: Ankle Monitor, Social Media Ban, and Political Turmoil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is banned from social media. Federal police conducted searches at his home and party headquarters amid accusations of attempting a coup. Bolsonaro, facing charges at the Supreme Court, calls the proceedings a 'witch hunt.'
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is facing increased legal scrutiny, as authorities order him to wear an ankle monitor and prohibit social media use. This development follows a series of searches at his home and party headquarters by federal police, as detailed by insiders familiar with the court's orders.
Local reports indicate that Bolsonaro is barred from contacting individuals, including his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, currently in the US, who are also under investigation. The police in Brasília carried out two search and seizure warrants, in line with a Supreme Court decision, while avoiding explicitly naming Bolsonaro.
Amid accusations of inciting insurrection post his 2022 election defeat, Bolsonaro is undergoing trial. He claims the legal proceedings are akin to a 'witch hunt,' echoing sentiments shared by former US President Donald Trump, who has also rallied against similar accusations stateside.
(With inputs from agencies.)
