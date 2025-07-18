Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro Under Scrutiny: Ankle Monitor, Social Media Ban, and Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is banned from social media. Federal police conducted searches at his home and party headquarters amid accusations of attempting a coup. Bolsonaro, facing charges at the Supreme Court, calls the proceedings a 'witch hunt.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:56 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro Under Scrutiny: Ankle Monitor, Social Media Ban, and Political Turmoil
Bolsonaro

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is facing increased legal scrutiny, as authorities order him to wear an ankle monitor and prohibit social media use. This development follows a series of searches at his home and party headquarters by federal police, as detailed by insiders familiar with the court's orders.

Local reports indicate that Bolsonaro is barred from contacting individuals, including his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, currently in the US, who are also under investigation. The police in Brasília carried out two search and seizure warrants, in line with a Supreme Court decision, while avoiding explicitly naming Bolsonaro.

Amid accusations of inciting insurrection post his 2022 election defeat, Bolsonaro is undergoing trial. He claims the legal proceedings are akin to a 'witch hunt,' echoing sentiments shared by former US President Donald Trump, who has also rallied against similar accusations stateside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025