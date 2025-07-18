Modi Champions NDA for Bihar's Prosperous Rebirth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated his campaign efforts in Bihar, advocating for the NDA and criticizing the past governance of the RJD-Congress combine. Speaking at a rally in Motihari, Modi stressed the importance of a 'developed' Bihar for the growth of eastern India.

Modi highlighted the government's initiatives, such as the Mudra Yojana for self-employment, and the PM Awas Yojana, which has provided millions of pucca houses, contrasting these with the alleged failures of the RJD. He emphasized the need for Bihar's younger generation to be aware of past challenges.

Condemning the Congress-RJD's previous governance as detrimental to Bihar's progress, Modi underscored his administration's commitment to eradicating naxalism and fostering development. He highlighted central assistance to Bihar and shared his vision for its prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)