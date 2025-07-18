AAP Bids Adieu to INDIA Bloc Amid Political Tensions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its departure from the opposition INDIA bloc, expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress party's leadership within the alliance. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh conveyed the decision ahead of an online meeting slated for the bloc's leaders, as the Monsoon session of Parliament approaches.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, distanced itself, citing past elections like those in Delhi and Haryana, where it ran independently, as evidence of its self-reliant political strategy. "We will strongly raise issues in the Lok Sabha," Singh affirmed, highlighting their commitment to playing an assertive opposition role.

AHEAD of the parliamentary session, AAP intents to spotlight issues such as Operation Sindoor and ongoing electoral revisions in Bihar. Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused the Congress of working against AAP in Gujarat, asserting that the INDIA alliance was strictly for Lok Sabha elections and is now defunct.

(With inputs from agencies.)