Rayalaseema Neglected: YSRCP Leader Slams Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP leader G Srikanth Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region. Reddy praised former CMs YS Rajasekhar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their efforts in regional development. He criticized Naidu's alleged false claims and lack of support for vital irrigation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heated press conference in Kurnool, senior leader of the YSR Congress Party, G Srikanth Reddy, launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly neglecting the Rayalaseema region. Reddy accused Naidu of making false claims to gain credit for the development efforts in the area.

The YSRCP leader alleged that Naidu had issued a controversial order in 1998 to downgrade the Handri-Neeva project's capacity, converting it into a mere drinking water scheme. Reddy contrasted this with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's achievements in boosting irrigation initiatives, notably reversing Naidu's directive to enhance the capacity of Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari projects.

Continuing his criticism, Reddy highlighted current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's significant investments in regional infrastructure, including the near-completion of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. Reddy further alleged that Naidu's interest lay in financial gains, ignoring essential projects that benefited the people. The TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

