Debate Over Ideological Lines: CPI(M)'s Response to Rahul Gandhi

MA Baby of the CPI(M) criticized Rahul Gandhi for equating the RSS and CPI(M). Gandhi's comments were called uninformed regarding the CPI(M)'s role. Baby highlighted the Left's support to Congress in 2004. He emphasized ideological clashes with RSS while maintaining the CPI(M) does not equate Congress with RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:42 IST
Debate Over Ideological Lines: CPI(M)'s Response to Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

MA Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks that placed the Left party and the RSS on the same ideological plane. Baby's sharp rebuttal emphasized a lack of understanding by the former Congress president regarding the significant role the CPI(M) plays in Indian politics.

Gandhi's comments, made in Kerala, a state where the CPI(M) has a strong political standing, were dismissed by Baby as regrettable. Drawing historical references, Baby reminded observers that the Congress party's governance in 2004 was heavily reliant on Left support, highlighting the imprudence of such comparisons by Gandhi.

As political strategies unfold for upcoming elections, Baby's statements underline the nuanced relationship between CPI(M) and Congress, particularly in opposition to the RSS, asserting that criticisms of Congress remain distinct from those directed at the BJP or RSS.

