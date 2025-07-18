Debate Over Ideological Lines: CPI(M)'s Response to Rahul Gandhi

MA Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks that placed the Left party and the RSS on the same ideological plane. Baby's sharp rebuttal emphasized a lack of understanding by the former Congress president regarding the significant role the CPI(M) plays in Indian politics.

Gandhi's comments, made in Kerala, a state where the CPI(M) has a strong political standing, were dismissed by Baby as regrettable. Drawing historical references, Baby reminded observers that the Congress party's governance in 2004 was heavily reliant on Left support, highlighting the imprudence of such comparisons by Gandhi.

As political strategies unfold for upcoming elections, Baby's statements underline the nuanced relationship between CPI(M) and Congress, particularly in opposition to the RSS, asserting that criticisms of Congress remain distinct from those directed at the BJP or RSS.