Congo and M23: Path to Peace After Doha Pact
Congo and M23 have agreed on a declaration of principles to end fighting, marking progress after talks in Qatar. The deal, under U.S. pressure, aims at peace in mineral-rich eastern Congo. The declaration involves a ceasefire and outlines future peace negotiations, though key details remain unresolved.
Congo and the M23 rebel group have made strides toward peace by agreeing on a declaration of principles to halt hostilities in eastern Congo. Following persistent diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar, the anticipated signing of this accord in Doha represents a significant milestone, although essential details are still under negotiation.
The region, abundant in resources like gold, cobalt, and lithium, has been embroiled in conflict largely due to M23's insurgency, which some allege is backed by Rwanda. M23 captured significant areas, including Goma, leading to widespread displacement and escalating risks of a broader regional conflict.
Direct negotiations in Doha, a result of a previously unexpected yet pivotal meeting between leaders of Congo and Rwanda, highlighted intentions for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire. Despite some progress, frustration remains over delays in negotiation pace and unresolved issues like troop withdrawal and actual conflict cessation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
