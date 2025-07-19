Continued Airspace Restrictions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan

Pakistan has extended the restriction on its airspace, barring flights by Indian airlines until August 24, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Under the latest NOTAM released on Friday, Indian-operated flights, whether commercial or military, remain prohibited from using Pakistani skies until late August. This directive came into effect at 3:50 pm India time and is set to end at 5:19 am on August 24, aligning with the escalated measures by both countries.

Indian aircraft have similarly been restricted from Pakistani airspace since April 30, following diplomatic tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. The reciprocal airspace closures demonstrate the deteriorating relations between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)