Left Menu

Continued Airspace Restrictions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan

Pakistan has prolonged its airspace closure for Indian flights until August 24, as per the Pakistan Airports Authority. This ongoing restriction follows mutual airspace bans initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. The closure affects Indian-operated or leased aircraft, as well as military and civilian flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:15 IST
Continued Airspace Restrictions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has extended the restriction on its airspace, barring flights by Indian airlines until August 24, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Under the latest NOTAM released on Friday, Indian-operated flights, whether commercial or military, remain prohibited from using Pakistani skies until late August. This directive came into effect at 3:50 pm India time and is set to end at 5:19 am on August 24, aligning with the escalated measures by both countries.

Indian aircraft have similarly been restricted from Pakistani airspace since April 30, following diplomatic tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. The reciprocal airspace closures demonstrate the deteriorating relations between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025