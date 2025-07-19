Left Menu

Trump's GENIUS: The New Era of Stablecoin Regulation

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a groundbreaking law to regulate stablecoins, dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, marking a significant step for digital assets to become mainstream. The law mandates backing by liquid assets and monthly reserve disclosures, potentially boosting the stablecoin market to $2 trillion by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:45 IST
Trump's GENIUS: The New Era of Stablecoin Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move for digital currencies, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Friday, establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins. These dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies could transform everyday transactions by providing instant payment solutions.

The legislation, passed overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate, is seen as a significant victory for cryptocurrency proponents who have pushed for legitimizing the sector. 'It's good for the dollar and the country,' Trump declared at the signing ceremony, emphasizing the new law's potential to reinforce the U.S. dollar's global standing.

Stablecoins, which maintain a 1:1 dollar value, are now required to be backed by liquid assets and must publicly disclose their reserves monthly. While the stablecoin market, valued at over $260 billion, anticipates reaching $2 trillion in five years, critics argue the law fails to curb the influence of big tech and enhance anti-money laundering safeguards. Nonetheless, major U.S. banks and crypto firms are eyeing expansion, viewing the stablecoin framework as a promising avenue for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025