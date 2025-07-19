ED Arrest Sparks Political Row Over Chhattisgarh Forests

The arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stirred political tensions. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the BJP of attempting to silence opposition voices by targeting Baghel as he was reportedly preparing to challenge state forest agreements with the Adani Group in the assembly.

The ED, citing a liquor scam-linked money laundering case, detained Chaitanya under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which led the Congress party to protest his arrest. The move has been criticized by Congress leaders as a strategic assault on opposition figures, intended to curb accountability and dissent.

Assets worth Rs 205 crore linked to the alleged liquor scam have been seized by the ED. The Congress has taken a stand through legislative boycott in the state assembly, condemning the involvement of central agencies in political matters and pledging continued resistance to such tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)