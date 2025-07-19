Secret Talks and Strategies: The Untold Chenab Formula of 1999

In a compelling revelation, a new book uncovers the secretive back-channel discussions between India and Pakistan administrations in 1999 aimed at resolving the Kashmir conflict through the 'Chenab Formula'. According to 'Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right's Path to Power' by Abhishek Choudhary, a series of clandestine talks were initiated between retired Pakistani diplomat Niaz Naik and Indian interlocutor R K Mishra.

The 'Chenab Formula', which suggested partitioning Jammu & Kashmir along the Chenab river, was debated as a potential solution. The proposal involved assigning Muslim-majority districts west of the river to Pakistan, while the Hindu-majority east would remain with India. However, the progression of these negotiations was soon overshadowed by the Kargil conflict.

The diplomatic discussions are juxtaposed against the backdrop of growing military tensions which culminated in the Kargil War. The book, priced at Rs 999, provides an exploration of India's political evolution from 1978 to 2018, tracing the trajectory of the Hindu Right's ascent to power.