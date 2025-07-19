Left Menu

Bilal Lone's New Path: A Journey Towards Healing and Truth

Bilal Gani Lone, a former separatist leader, aims to represent the true legacy of his late father, Abdul Gani Lone, and distance himself from mainstream politics as practiced by his brother, Sajjad Lone. Committed to non-violence and integrity, Bilal seeks to unite the Kashmiri community and focus on the youth's future.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:45 IST
In a poignant shift from separatism to mainstream politics, Bilal Gani Lone seeks to uphold the legacy of his late father, Abdul Gani Lone. He claims misrepresentation within his own family, pointing especially towards his brother, Sajjad Lone, a long-standing political figure.

Bilal, who is intent on embodying non-violence and dignity, aims for politics driven by truth rather than exploitation. He highlights his father's demise as a turning point, vowing to pursue a path eschewing political opportunism.

Emphasizing reconciliation between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits, Bilal envisions a future addressing the broader societal needs. With steadfast candor, he calls for an honest dialogue about past conflicts, stressing the necessity of a sincere communal understanding and trust restoration.

