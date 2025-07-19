Left Menu

Mumbai Congress Launches 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' to Connect with North Indian Community

The Mumbai Congress launched the 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' campaign to reconnect with the north Indian community in the city. Aimed at strengthening ties and showcasing their contributions, the campaign comes ahead of local elections amid tensions with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena over language and cultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:00 IST
Mumbai Congress Launches 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' to Connect with North Indian Community
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Congress unveiled the 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' campaign on Saturday, aiming to strengthen its relationship with the north Indian community in the city. This strategic move seeks to emphasize their contributions to Mumbai's development ahead of upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

The campaign follows heightened tensions stemming from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena's stance on language issues and incidents targeting north Indians resistant to speaking Marathi. Through this initiative, Congress intends to spotlight key locations and cultural heritage while re-establishing itself as a longstanding ally to the north Indian community.

Under the party's North Indian Cell, events will be staged throughout Mumbai to celebrate north Indian contributions and the Congress's historical support. Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad highlighted the party's enduring advocacy for the community, promising to address core issues, including those related to railways and hawkers.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025