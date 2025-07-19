Mumbai Congress Launches 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' to Connect with North Indian Community

The Mumbai Congress unveiled the 'Mumbai Virasat Milan' campaign on Saturday, aiming to strengthen its relationship with the north Indian community in the city. This strategic move seeks to emphasize their contributions to Mumbai's development ahead of upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

The campaign follows heightened tensions stemming from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena's stance on language issues and incidents targeting north Indians resistant to speaking Marathi. Through this initiative, Congress intends to spotlight key locations and cultural heritage while re-establishing itself as a longstanding ally to the north Indian community.

Under the party's North Indian Cell, events will be staged throughout Mumbai to celebrate north Indian contributions and the Congress's historical support. Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad highlighted the party's enduring advocacy for the community, promising to address core issues, including those related to railways and hawkers.