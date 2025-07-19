India's Sovereignty: Vice President Stands Firm Against External Narratives
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's sovereignty, asserting that no external power can dictate its affairs. Despite global narratives, Indian leadership independently makes all decisions. His remarks follow opposition demands for clarity on US President Trump's ceasefire claims in the India-Pakistan conflict, reiterating India's commitment to self-governance.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar affirmed India's sovereign right to dictate its own affairs, addressing a group of India Defence Estates Service trainees. He cautioned against being swayed by external narratives, emphasizing that India's leadership is solely responsible for decision-making.
Dhankhar's comments came amid opposition criticisms and demands for a government response to US President Donald Trump's alleged role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
He analogized that, much like in cricket, not every bad ball (or misleading narrative) requires a swing, underscoring the importance of strategic restraint and confident decision-making for maintaining national sovereignty.
ALSO READ
PM Modi's diplomacy, leadership has brought India among the world's most powerful nations: Rajasthan CM
Exploring India-Argentina Ties: A Blend of History, Culture, and Diplomacy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Qatar Mediation in Israel-Hamas Talks
Strategic Divides: Trump's Diplomacy vs. Netanyahu's Militancy
BRICS Nation's Defiance: Trade and Diplomacy Amid U.S. Pressure