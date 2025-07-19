Left Menu

India's Sovereignty: Vice President Stands Firm Against External Narratives

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's sovereignty, asserting that no external power can dictate its affairs. Despite global narratives, Indian leadership independently makes all decisions. His remarks follow opposition demands for clarity on US President Trump's ceasefire claims in the India-Pakistan conflict, reiterating India's commitment to self-governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:09 IST
India's Sovereignty: Vice President Stands Firm Against External Narratives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar affirmed India's sovereign right to dictate its own affairs, addressing a group of India Defence Estates Service trainees. He cautioned against being swayed by external narratives, emphasizing that India's leadership is solely responsible for decision-making.

Dhankhar's comments came amid opposition criticisms and demands for a government response to US President Donald Trump's alleged role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He analogized that, much like in cricket, not every bad ball (or misleading narrative) requires a swing, underscoring the importance of strategic restraint and confident decision-making for maintaining national sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025