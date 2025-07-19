India's Sovereignty: Vice President Stands Firm Against External Narratives

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar affirmed India's sovereign right to dictate its own affairs, addressing a group of India Defence Estates Service trainees. He cautioned against being swayed by external narratives, emphasizing that India's leadership is solely responsible for decision-making.

Dhankhar's comments came amid opposition criticisms and demands for a government response to US President Donald Trump's alleged role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He analogized that, much like in cricket, not every bad ball (or misleading narrative) requires a swing, underscoring the importance of strategic restraint and confident decision-making for maintaining national sovereignty.