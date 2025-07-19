CPI(ML) Challenges 'Scam' in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
The CPI(ML) Liberation accuses the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar of being a 'total scam' and announces plans for protests in August. The party claims the process disenfranchises opposition voters and targets migrants. CPI(ML) MPs vow to raise these issues in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(ML) Liberation has raised serious allegations about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, labeling it a 'total scam.' The party has vowed to organize protests in August following the publication of draft electoral rolls.
During a press conference, General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted various issues, including demolitions in several states and evictions of Bengali-speaking migrants, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress opposition voters. Bhattacharya announced the party's campaign slogan, 'Chunav Chor, Gaddi Chhod,' and plans to launch helplines to assist migrant workers from Bihar.
As the Election Commission comes under fire, CPI(ML) MPs have pledged to bring these issues to the forefront in Parliament. Specific concerns focus on claims of voter deletions, with critics questioning the accuracy of the figures presented by the Election Commission.
