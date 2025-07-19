Ambassador Huckabee Calls for Justice in West Bank Church Attack

In a statement on Saturday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee condemned the recent attack on a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an 'act of terror.' Huckabee has called for the perpetrators, identified as Israeli settlers, to face prosecution.

The incident took place in the Christian town of Taybeh, where local clerics reported that settlers started a fire near a cemetery and a historical 5th-century church on July 8. Although the Israeli government has not commented, it has previously denounced similar acts.

Ambassador Huckabee further pressed Israeli authorities to investigate aggressively the killing of a Palestinian American at the hands of settlers. His remarks come amid rising tensions in the West Bank and signify a pointed intervention by the Trump administration.

