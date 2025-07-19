Banerjee Slams Centre's Strategy Amid Intelligence Failures

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Indian government, accusing it of significant intelligence failures in the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

In an online meeting of the INDIA bloc convened for strategizing the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Banerjee criticized the Centre's decision to extend the tenure of the IB chief even after recognizing the lapse in security. He raised concerns over the misuse of Pegasus spyware, alleging it targeted opposition leaders instead of countering terrorism.

Highlighting a decade-long decline in India's foreign policy, Banerjee pointed to a lack of explicit condemnation from ASEAN countries against Pakistan following the attack. Furthermore, he questioned the Modi government's communication strategy, noting that Indians had to rely on former US President Trump's social media for updates. Criticism was also aimed at the government's move to send parliamentary delegations abroad while allegedly withholding information from its citizens, and alleged voter manipulation tactics by the BJP.

