Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Women's Safety Concerns in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has sharply criticized the current DMK government in Tamil Nadu for the rise in crimes against women, asserting that the safety of young girls is in jeopardy.

During a rally, Palaniswami highlighted a disturbing case involving a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi whose alleged rapist remains at large. He questioned the government's resolve in protecting its citizens and suggested public dissatisfaction with DMK policies might lead to a political upheaval.

Palaniswami's campaign, which includes a visit to the Velankanni church and respect for Muslim prayers, underscores his broad appeal across communities as he urges voters to reconsider DMK's leadership in the forthcoming Assembly election.

