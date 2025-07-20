Left Menu

Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Women's Safety Concerns in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over increasing crimes against women. He highlights the lack of safety for girls and women, pointing out a specific case in Gummidipoondi. He also claims people are disillusioned with the DMK regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:08 IST
Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Women's Safety Concerns in Tamil Nadu
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has sharply criticized the current DMK government in Tamil Nadu for the rise in crimes against women, asserting that the safety of young girls is in jeopardy.

During a rally, Palaniswami highlighted a disturbing case involving a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi whose alleged rapist remains at large. He questioned the government's resolve in protecting its citizens and suggested public dissatisfaction with DMK policies might lead to a political upheaval.

Palaniswami's campaign, which includes a visit to the Velankanni church and respect for Muslim prayers, underscores his broad appeal across communities as he urges voters to reconsider DMK's leadership in the forthcoming Assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025