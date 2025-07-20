Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Over Women's Safety Concerns in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over increasing crimes against women. He highlights the lack of safety for girls and women, pointing out a specific case in Gummidipoondi. He also claims people are disillusioned with the DMK regime.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has sharply criticized the current DMK government in Tamil Nadu for the rise in crimes against women, asserting that the safety of young girls is in jeopardy.
During a rally, Palaniswami highlighted a disturbing case involving a ten-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi whose alleged rapist remains at large. He questioned the government's resolve in protecting its citizens and suggested public dissatisfaction with DMK policies might lead to a political upheaval.
Palaniswami's campaign, which includes a visit to the Velankanni church and respect for Muslim prayers, underscores his broad appeal across communities as he urges voters to reconsider DMK's leadership in the forthcoming Assembly election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
