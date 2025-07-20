Unity Over Discord: Karnataka Leaders' River Ritual Amid Political Murmurs
In a symbolic gesture of unity, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered 'baagina' to the Kabini River, following speculation of discord between them. This follows an event where Siddaramaiah omitted Shivakumar's name, sparking BJP criticism, which both leaders dismissed.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conducted a symbolic 'baagina' offering at the Kabini River, despite tensions following an alleged omission of Shivakumar's name during a party event.
The gesture comes amid BJP criticism over the perceived discord within Congress. However, Siddaramaiah dismissed these claims as political mischief, explaining protocol dictated his actions, and emphasizing Shivakumar's pre-informed absence.
Shivakumar echoed cooperation, dismissing any rift and highlighting prior commitments for his departure. This incident follows Siddaramaiah's commitment to a full term as Chief Minister, countering succession speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
