Unity Over Discord: Karnataka Leaders' River Ritual Amid Political Murmurs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conducted a symbolic 'baagina' offering at the Kabini River, despite tensions following an alleged omission of Shivakumar's name during a party event.

The gesture comes amid BJP criticism over the perceived discord within Congress. However, Siddaramaiah dismissed these claims as political mischief, explaining protocol dictated his actions, and emphasizing Shivakumar's pre-informed absence.

Shivakumar echoed cooperation, dismissing any rift and highlighting prior commitments for his departure. This incident follows Siddaramaiah's commitment to a full term as Chief Minister, countering succession speculation.

