AAP's Sanjay Singh Challenges Government Over Demolition, Ceasefire Claims, and More

In a fiery address at an all-party meeting preceding the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh took aim at the central government, questioning its policies and decisions on several pressing issues.

One of Singh's significant criticisms focused on the demolition of slums in Delhi. Arguing that the move has adversely affected vulnerable communities, Singh demanded an immediate halt. He expressed concern for the livelihood of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal region, whose small cart-based businesses are at risk. Singh vowed to continue raising their plight.

Additionally, Singh called for clarification from the government on US President's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan over a trade deal. He also questioned the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, threatening to escalate the issue if left unresolved. The upcoming Monsoon Session, slated to run from July 21 to August 21, promises a packed agenda with multiple bills, including key amendments and governance initiatives.

