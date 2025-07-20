Left Menu

Congress Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir in Upcoming Parliament Session

The Congress party is set to demand the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the Monsoon session of Parliament. This follows police actions against Congress leaders and members, including the arrest of JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra. The party's criticism centers on Prime Minister Modi's promises regarding J&K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:48 IST
Congress Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir in Upcoming Parliament Session
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party plans to push for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 21. This move comes amid allegations by the party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to deliver on his statehood promise for the region.

K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary for Organization, raised questions on social media over the recent arrest of JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra and other Congress leaders by the J&K Police. He inquired, 'Did PM Modi lie on the Parliament floor about granting J&K statehood?'

The Congress, along with the INDIA alliance, is vocally advocating for immediate restoration of statehood, stating that 'this farce cannot go on any longer'. A protest march to Raj Bhawan by Congress activists, originally scheduled to demand statehood, was stopped by police barricades, marking a recurrent tension between the police and the protesting party members.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025