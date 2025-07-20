Congress Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir in Upcoming Parliament Session

The Congress party plans to push for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 21. This move comes amid allegations by the party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to deliver on his statehood promise for the region.

K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary for Organization, raised questions on social media over the recent arrest of JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra and other Congress leaders by the J&K Police. He inquired, 'Did PM Modi lie on the Parliament floor about granting J&K statehood?'

The Congress, along with the INDIA alliance, is vocally advocating for immediate restoration of statehood, stating that 'this farce cannot go on any longer'. A protest march to Raj Bhawan by Congress activists, originally scheduled to demand statehood, was stopped by police barricades, marking a recurrent tension between the police and the protesting party members.