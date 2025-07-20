Political Turbulence in Japan: Exit Polls Indicate Coalition Setback

In a pivotal election on Sunday, exit polls indicate a dramatic setback for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition, endangering its majority in Japan's upper house. The results suggest a significant retreat from the coalition's previous seat count, intensifying Japan's political instability.

As key economic issues and rising populism dominate the political landscape, Ishiba vows to remain as leader and tackle economic challenges despite setbacks. The governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, Komeito, face the potential of losing their grip.

Opposition parties, although diverse and fragmented, are gaining ground. The populist Sanseito Party is particularly notable for its stringent anti-foreigner stance, further complicating the political dynamic as frustrated voters advocate for change amid economic pressures and xenophobic rhetoric.

