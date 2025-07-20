Left Menu

Political Turbulence in Japan: Exit Polls Indicate Coalition Setback

The governing coalition of Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is facing significant setbacks according to exit polls from Sunday's upper house election. The coalition is projected to lose its majority, intensifying political instability amidst economic challenges and rising populism. Voters are torn between maintaining stability and advocating for substantial change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:08 IST
Political Turbulence in Japan: Exit Polls Indicate Coalition Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a pivotal election on Sunday, exit polls indicate a dramatic setback for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition, endangering its majority in Japan's upper house. The results suggest a significant retreat from the coalition's previous seat count, intensifying Japan's political instability.

As key economic issues and rising populism dominate the political landscape, Ishiba vows to remain as leader and tackle economic challenges despite setbacks. The governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, Komeito, face the potential of losing their grip.

Opposition parties, although diverse and fragmented, are gaining ground. The populist Sanseito Party is particularly notable for its stringent anti-foreigner stance, further complicating the political dynamic as frustrated voters advocate for change amid economic pressures and xenophobic rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025